Linh's Forecast: Scattered Showers & Storms on Thursday

TONIGHT: Mostly clear Low: 75° Winds: Light & Variable

THURSDAY: Scattered showers and storms High: 94° Winds: S 5-10 G 20 mph

FRIDAY: Scattered showers and storms High: 89° Winds: N 5-10

Wednesday's Haiku

Clear and quiet night

Scattered T-Storms tomorrow

Highs in the nineties

Mostly clear and quiet tonight with lows in the 70s. A low pressure system moves in on Thursday. This system will give us a chance of scattered showers and storms starting tomorrow and will continue through the weekend, but there will be dry periods. The main concerns will be heavy downpours, gusty outflow winds and lightning. Highs in the mid 90s on Thursday, then cooler temperatures by Friday with highs in the upper 80s. The 80s will continue through early next week with drier conditions. Overnight lows in the 60s and 70s the next 7 days.