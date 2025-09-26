Linh's Forecast: Scattered Showers and Storms on Friday

TONIGHT: Mostly clear Low:73° Winds:SW 5-10

FRIDAY: Scattered showers and storms High:89° Winds NW 5-10

SATURDAY: Scattered showers and storms High:85° Winds:SE 5-10



Thursday's Haiku

Mostly clear tonight

Scattered T-Storms on Friday

Highs in the eighties

Quiet night with mostly clear skies and lows in the 70s. A low pressure system will stay over the region.This will give us a chance of scattered showers and storms again on Friday and will continue through the weekend, but there will be dry time. The main threats will be heavy downpours, gusty outflow winds and lightning. Cooler temps starting on Friday with highs in the upper 80s. The 80s will continue through early next week with drier conditions. Overnight lows in the 60s and 70s this week.

