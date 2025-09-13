Linh's Forecast: Pleasant Weekend in Southern Nevada

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Low: 71 ° Winds: W 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Sunny skies. High: 92° Winds: SW 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Sunny skies. High: 94° Winds: Light and Variable

Friday's Haiku

A pleasant evening

Sunny and warm this weekend

Highs in the nineties

Mostly clear with temps in the upper 60s to low 70s tonight. Pleasant weather this weekend with sunny skies, light winds and highs in the low to mid 90s. Low pressure moves off to the east and high pressure builds in giving us warmer temps early next week. Highs will be back to near average for this time of the year. The mid to upper 90s will stick around through mid week, then low 90s late week.

Overnight lows in the upper 60s to low 70s the next 7 days.