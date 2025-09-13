Linh's Forecast: Pleasant Weekend in Southern Nevada

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Low: 71 ° Winds: W 5-10 mph
SATURDAY: Sunny skies. High: 92° Winds: SW 5-10 mph
SUNDAY: Sunny skies. High: 94° Winds: Light and Variable
Friday's Haiku
A pleasant evening
Sunny and warm this weekend
Highs in the nineties
Mostly clear with temps in the upper 60s to low 70s tonight. Pleasant weather this weekend with sunny skies, light winds and highs in the low to mid 90s. Low pressure moves off to the east and high pressure builds in giving us warmer temps early next week. Highs will be back to near average for this time of the year. The mid to upper 90s will stick around through mid week, then low 90s late week.
Overnight lows in the upper 60s to low 70s the next 7 days.