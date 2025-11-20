Linh's Forecast: More Rain on the Way Tonight

TONIGHT: Chance of showers Low:49° Winds:Light&Variable

FRIDAY: Chance of showers High:57° Winds:NE 5-10

SATURDAY: Slight chance of showers High:63° Winds:NE 5-10





Thursday’s Haiku

More rain on the way

Showers tonight and Friday

Highs in the fifties

A low pressure system is heading our way this evening and will bring some showers to Southern Nevada. The chance of showers will continue through the overnight hours and into Friday. Highs in the upper 50s tomorrow. Rain totals 0.05”-0.25” by Friday night. There is a slight chance of showers early Saturday and afternoon, but drying out by the evening hours. High pressure builds in Sunday and will give us dry and milder conditions. The dry and milder conditions will continue through next week. Thanksgiving Day is looking pleasant with temps in the upper 60s with mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows in the 40s the next 7 days.

Winter Weather Advisory for the Spring Mountains and Sheep Range until Friday 8AM. Slick roads could make travel difficult. Snow: 2-8"