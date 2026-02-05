Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Linh's Forecast: Mild Temperatures Continue

Posted

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy Low:52° Winds:Light&Variable
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy High:70° Winds:Light&Variable
SATURDAY: Sunny High:72° Winds:Light & Variable

Thursday’s Haiku

Low fifties tonight

Partly cloudy tomorrow

Highs above normal

Mostly cloudy skies tonight as an area of low pressure moves in. There is a slight chance of showers tonight into the Friday, mainly in the higher elevations. Pleasant weather this weekend with sunny skies, light winds and temps in the low 70s. Big changes arrive next week. It’ll feel more like winter with temperatures dropping into the 60s by Tuesday and it’ll be breezy at times. Chance of showers starting on Tuesday as an area of low pressure moves in from the north west and the chance will continue Wednesday. Rainfall amounts look light. We’ll keep you posted.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Fall Weather Special 2025

Local News

Your locals' guide to fall weather in Southern Nevada