Linh's Forecast: Mild Temperatures Continue

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy Low:52° Winds:Light&Variable

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy High:70° Winds:Light&Variable

SATURDAY: Sunny High:72° Winds:Light & Variable



Thursday’s Haiku

Low fifties tonight

Partly cloudy tomorrow

Highs above normal

Mostly cloudy skies tonight as an area of low pressure moves in. There is a slight chance of showers tonight into the Friday, mainly in the higher elevations. Pleasant weather this weekend with sunny skies, light winds and temps in the low 70s. Big changes arrive next week. It’ll feel more like winter with temperatures dropping into the 60s by Tuesday and it’ll be breezy at times. Chance of showers starting on Tuesday as an area of low pressure moves in from the north west and the chance will continue Wednesday. Rainfall amounts look light. We’ll keep you posted.

