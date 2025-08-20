Linh's Forecast: Extreme Heat Starts Tomorrow, Monsoon Storms Possible by Friday

TONIGHT: Clear skies. Low: 85°

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and hot. High: 108° Winds: SE 5-15 mph

THURSDAY: Sunny and hot . High: 109° Winds: S 5-15 mph

Tuesday's Haiku

Mid eighties tonight

Extremely hot tomorrow

Limit time outside

Clear and warm tonight with lows in the 80s. An Extreme Heat Warning goes into effect tomorrow at 8 am as high pressure continues to build over the region. This will bring dangerously hot conditions across Southern Nevada through Saturday. A Heat Advisory for the Spring Mountains and Sheep Range also starts tomorrow at 8am and will continue until Saturday.

Wednesday-Friday Highs (108-109) and warm overnight lows near 90. Sat (105) Sun (104) and Mon (102) Tue (98)

Monsoon moisture moves into the region midweek. We have a chance of scattered showers and storms starting on Friday and that will continue through early next week.

Limit time outside and stay hydrated this week.