Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Linh's Forecast: Extreme Heat Starts Tomorrow, Monsoon Storms Possible by Friday

Linh's Forecast: Extreme Heat Starts Tomorrow, Monsoon Storms Possible by Friday
Posted

TONIGHT: Clear skies. Low: 85°

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and hot. High: 108° Winds: SE 5-15 mph

THURSDAY: Sunny and hot . High: 109° Winds: S 5-15 mph

Tuesday's Haiku

Mid eighties tonight

Extremely hot tomorrow

Limit time outside

Clear and warm tonight with lows in the 80s. An Extreme Heat Warning goes into effect tomorrow at 8 am as high pressure continues to build over the region. This will bring dangerously hot conditions across Southern Nevada through Saturday. A Heat Advisory for the Spring Mountains and Sheep Range also starts tomorrow at 8am and will continue until Saturday.

Wednesday-Friday Highs (108-109) and warm overnight lows near 90. Sat (105) Sun (104) and Mon (102) Tue (98)

Monsoon moisture moves into the region midweek. We have a chance of scattered showers and storms starting on Friday and that will continue through early next week.

Limit time outside and stay hydrated this week.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Back To School in Southern Nevada

We want to know what's on your mind as kids head back to school