Linh's Forecast: Extreme Heat on the Way

TONIGHT: Clear skies. Low: 83°

TUESDAY: Sunny skies High: 106° Winds: SE 5-15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and Hot High: 108° Winds: SE 5-15

Monday's Haiku

Low eighties tonight

Sunny and hot on Tuesday

Above normal temps

Clear and warm tonight with lows in the 70s and 80s. Sunny and hot on Tuesday with a high of 106. High pressure will continue to build into Southern Nevada and that will bring us dangerously hot temperatures starting on Wednesday and this heat will last until Saturday.

Wednesday-Friday Highs (108-109) and warm overnight lows near 90. Sat (106) Sun (103) and Mon (98)

Monsoon moisture moves into the region midweek. We have a chance of scattered showers and storms starting on Friday and that will continue through Sunday. The chance of showers and storms will continue into Monday.

Overnight lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

Extreme Heat Warning in effect starting on Wednesday-Saturday.

Heat Advisory for the Spring Mts. Wednesday-Saturday.

Limit time outside and stay hydrated.