Linh's Forecast: Dry Start to Fall, Rain Chances on the Way

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Low: 73° Winds: NW 5-10

TUESDAY: Sunny skies. High: 95° Winds: NE 5-15 GUSTS: 25 MPH

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies. High: 95° Winds: N 5-10

Monday's Haiku

New season is here

Sunny and warm on Tuesday

Gusty winds at times

Mostly clear skies tonight with lows in the 60s to low 70s. Dry and sunny on Tuesday with highs a few degrees above average and breezy at times. The quiet weather will continue Wednesday, then an area of low pressure will move into the region late Wednesday night. This system will give us a chance of showers and storms Thursday and Friday. Highs in the low to mid 90s through the work week.

Cooler temps this weekend with slight rain chances both days. Overnight lows stay mild in the low 70s.

