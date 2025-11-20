Linh's Forecast: Dry Night, Showers Again on Thursday

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy Low:46° Winds:Light&Variable

THURSDAY: Chance of showers High:59° Winds:SE 5-10

FRIDAY: Chance of showers High:58° Winds:NE 5-10





Wednesday’s Haiku

Dry and chilly night

Some more showers on Thursday

Highs below sixty

Chance of showers this evening, then drier conditions tonight as the system moves out of the region. A dry start on Thursday then showers return late afternoon as the next area of low pressure moves in. Chance of showers throughout the day on Friday with light accumulations. Highs in the 50s the rest of the work week. Dry and milder weather this weekend as high pressure builds in. Highs in the mid 60s with mostly sunny skies Thanksgiving week. Overnight lows in the 40s.