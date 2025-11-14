Linh's Forecast:Cool with Scattered Showers on Friday

TONIGHT: Scattered showers Low:60° Winds:Calm

FRIDAY: Scattered showers High:71° Winds:SE 5-10

SATURDAY: Rain High:65° Winds:NE 5-15





Thursday’s Haiku

A quiet evening

Scattered showers tomorrow

Highs above normal

Cloudy with scattered showers overnight as an area of low pressure moves into Southern Nevada. Scattered showers around on Friday with highs in the low 70s. Saturday will be a wet day. Light rain the morning, then some heavier rain late afternoon into the evening. We’ll have some showers around on Sunday. Much cooler this weekend with highs in the low to mid 60s. Colder with another round of showers possible early next week. Highs in the 50s to low 60s and overnight lows in the 40s and 50s.

