Linh's Forecast: Chilly with Showers on Wednesday

TONIGHT: Chance of showers Low:48° Winds:N E 5-10

WEDNESDAY: Chance of showers High:56° Winds:Calm

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny High:58° Winds:SE 5-10





Tuesday’s Haiku

Some showers Wednesday

Chilly, highs in the fifties

Drier on Thursday



Cloudy skies with rain at times through this evening. Chance of showers late tonight and into Wednesday but not looking as wet as today. Highs stay chilly in the 50s tomorrow and will continue through the rest of the work week. Another low pressure system moving in late Thursday and into Friday that could bring us some showers. Dry and milder this weekend as high pressure builds in. Highs in the mid 60s with mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows in the 40s.

Flood Watch in effect until Wednesday 4am. Excessive rainfall could lead to areas of flooding. Turn around, don’t drown

Winter Storm Warning in effect until Wednesday 4am. Heavy snow expected. 5-10” above 7000 , 10-16” above 8000’ and 16-24” above 9000’. Low visibility and snow covered roads could make travel difficult to impossible.

