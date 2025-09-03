Linh's Forecast: Chance of Storms Continue

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and storms. Low: 79 ° Winds: E 5-10 mph
THURSDAY: Chance of showers and storms. High: 96° Winds: SW 5-15 mph
FRIDAY: Chance of showers and storms. High: 96° Winds: SE-SW 5-15 mph
Wednesday's Haiku
Seventies tonight
Chance of some storms on Thursday
Mid nineties again
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and storms tonight. Monsoonal moisture will remain over Southern Nevada bringing us some showers and storms the rest of the work week. Heavy rain and gusty winds will be the threats will be the main threats with the storms. Drier with more sunshine this weekend as monsoonal moisture moves away from Southern Nevada. Highs in the mid to upper 90s with overnight lows in the 70s the next 7 days.