Linh's Forecast: Chance of Storms Continue

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and storms. Low: 79 ° Winds: E 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Chance of showers and storms. High: 96° Winds: SW 5-15 mph

FRIDAY: Chance of showers and storms. High: 96° Winds: SE-SW 5-15 mph

Wednesday's Haiku

Seventies tonight

Chance of some storms on Thursday

Mid nineties again

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and storms tonight. Monsoonal moisture will remain over Southern Nevada bringing us some showers and storms the rest of the work week. Heavy rain and gusty winds will be the threats will be the main threats with the storms. Drier with more sunshine this weekend as monsoonal moisture moves away from Southern Nevada. Highs in the mid to upper 90s with overnight lows in the 70s the next 7 days.