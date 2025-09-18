Linh's Forecast: Chance of Showers and Storms on Thursday

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies. Low: 76 ° Winds: Light and Variable

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of showers and storms. High: 92° Winds: SW-E 5-10

FRIDAY: Chance of showers and storms. High: 89° Winds: N-S 5-10

Wednesday's Haiku

Mostly cloudy night

Some showers and storms Thursday

Highs below normal

Mostly cloudy skies tonight with lows in the mid 70s. More clouds and humidity on Thursday as left over moisture from Tropical Storm Mario moves in from the south. Chance of showers and storms starting on Thursday and continue through Saturday, but we'll also see dry periods. Temperatures cool down with highs in the low 90s, then dropping into the upper 80s by Friday. High temps in the low 90s this weekend with dry weather returning on Sunday. We'll warm up to the mid 90s early next week with mostly sunny skies. Overnight temps in the mid to upper 70s this week.