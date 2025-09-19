Linh's Forecast: Chance of Showers and Storms on Friday in Southern Nevada

TONIGHT: Chance of showers and storms. Low: 68 ° Winds: SE 5-10

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of showers and storms. High: 92° Winds: SW-E 5-10

SATURDAY: Sunny skies. High: 92° Winds: S 5-10

Thursday's Haiku

Showers overnight

Some showers and storms Friday

Highs in the eighties

Humid and cloudy with some showers around tonight. Chance of showers and storms on Friday with highs temps in the upper 80s. Moisture will move out of the region this weekend giving us dry and sunny weather. High temps in the low 90s then we'll warm up to the mid 90s early next week with mostly sunny skies. Overnight temps in the 60s and 70s this week.

