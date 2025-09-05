Linh's Forecast: Chance of Showers and Storms on Friday

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and storms. Low: 78 ° Winds: S 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Chance of showers and storms. High: 96° Winds: W-NE 5-15 mph

SATURDAY: Slight chance of showers. High: 97° Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Thursday's Haiku

Some storms on Friday

High temps in the mid nineties

Drier this weekend

Showers and thunderstorms are possible tonight. Gusty winds and heavy downpours will be the main concerns with the storms if they develop. Chance of scattered showers and storms on Friday, but there will be dry time. Slight chance of storms lingers into Saturday. Drier air moves in by Sunday and we'll be dry and less humid as well. The dry conditions will continue through next week. Breezy at times with gusts around 20 mph. Highs will reach into the low to mid 90s the next 7 days with overnight lows in the 70s.

