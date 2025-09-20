Linh's Forecast: A Nice Weekend in Southern Nevada

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Low: 72 ° Winds: SW 5-10

SATURDAY: Sunny skies. High: 92° Winds: SE 5-10

SUNDAY: Sunny skies. High: 93° Winds: S 5-10

Friday's Haiku

Mostly clear tonight

A dry and sunny weekend

Highs in the nineties

A few spotty showers this evening, then we dry out tonight. A nice weekend ahead as the area of low pressure moves out of the region.Expect sunny skies, less humidity and highs in the low 90s. We'll warm up to the mid 90s early next week and still remaining dry. Overnight lows stay comfortable in the upper 60s to low 70s.