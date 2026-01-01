Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Light Showers on New Year's Eve in Southern Nevada

TONIGHT: Chance of showers Low:46° Winds:Calm
THURSDAY: Showers likely High:54° Winds:NE 5-10
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny High:59° Winds:Calm

Wednesday’s Haiku

Some showers tonight

A wet start to the new year

Highs below normal

Cloudy and cool with some showers around this evening and possibly at midnight. Temps will drop into the upper 40s during fireworks. The showers looks light and winds will be on the light side as well. Bundle up and have the umbrella with you! Showers likely throughout the day on Thursday (New Year’s Day). Dry on Friday. Then a chance of showers the first weekend of 2026. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s this week. Overnight lows in the 40s.

