Less Wind on Friday

Winds will be diminishing tonight. Clear skies with lows in the 40s and 50s. More clouds on Friday and Saturday as an area of low pressure moves through. Highs will reach into the low 70s. Another system heads our way on Sunday and that will give us strong southwest winds (gusts 30-40 mph) and chance of showers late Sunday into Monday. Dry day on Tuesday. Shower chances return by midweek. Highs in the 60s on Sunday and that will continue next week.