Last day in the 90s! Storms possible this afternoon

TODAY: Increasing cloud cover. SW 5-10 mph winds. 20% chance t-storms. High: 95°

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. SW 5-10 mph winds. Low: 73°

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny. Calm, variable winds. 20% chance t-storms. High: 89°

Low pressure activity is spurring changes in Southern Nevada starting with increasing cloud cover on this Thursday morning. We'll still see warm temperatures this afternoon, however, with highs in the mid-90s for the Las Vegas valley. Chances for storm activity remains minimal, but the Las Vegas National Weather Service is maintaining about a 20% chance of afternoon t-storms developing in the area. If a strong thunderstorm does materialize, we could see gusty outflow winds.

This system cools us down to the 80s starting tomorrow! We'll continue to track storm chances through Sunday.