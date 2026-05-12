Las Vegas Ties Record High Today

TONIGHT: Clear Low: 76 ° Winds: S 5-10

WEDNESDAY: Sunny High: 96° Winds: SW 5-15 G 25

THURSDAY: Sunny High: 96° Winds: SE 5-10



Tuesday’s Haiku

Seventies tonight

Sunny, not as hot Wednesday

Highs in the nineties

Harry Reid Airport reached 104° this afternoon, tying the record high for this date. Mostly clear and mild tonight with lows in the 70s. Slightly cooler and breezy on Wednesday as an area of low pressure moves across the Pacific Northwest and high pressure shifts off to the east. Highs in the upper 90s and the 90s will stick around the next 7 days. Another round of strong winds return on Saturday with gusts around 30 mph. Lighter winds on Sunday.