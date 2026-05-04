Justin's Forecast: Windy Today, Heating Up This Week

MORNING: A breezy start in the 60s with south winds at 10-20 mph and a mix of clouds and sun.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy and windy, with southwest gusts of 30-35 mph and highs in the upper 70s.

EVENING: Still windy, with 15-25 mph southwest winds, as temperatures fall to the 60s after 9 p.m.

TONIGHT: Lows in the mid 50s late, with winds at 5-15 mph after midnight.

After today, the wind looks manageable the rest of the week, but a big temperature change is coming: we'll climb from the mid 70s Tuesday to the mid 80s Wednesday, and see low 90s Thursday before upper 90s Friday and this weekend. We can't rule out our first 100° day of 2026 during this stretch, and highs remain near 100° early next week.

Nighttime lows will be in the 50s again Tuesday night, with 60s Wednesday and Thursday nights, then low 70s Friday night and beyond.

Forecast pollen levels are "medium-high" with ragweed, olive, and grasses listed as the predominant pollen types. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, keeping windows closed when it's windy, and vacuuming and dusting more often will help battle symptoms, in addition to taking allergy medication.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" today and tomorrow due to ozone.

The UV index is "high" to "very high" from 11 a.m. through 2 p.m., when a sunburn could happen in 15 to 30 minutes. Sun protection is advised between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. today; a hat, light-colored clothing, and sunscreen are important when you're outside.