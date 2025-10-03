Justin's Forecast: Windy Today, Cooler This Weekend

MORNING: Cool readings in the upper 60s and low 70s early with breezes picking up to 10-20 mph from the southwest.

AFTERNOON: Highs in the mid 80s with strong southwest winds at 20-35 mph causing blowing dust in open areas, and crosswinds for high-profile vehicles on freeways.

TONIGHT: Still breezy with 15-30 mph winds after sunset, as readings drop through the 70s and into the 60s by midnight. Late night lows in the upper 50s and low 60s around Las Vegas.

Las Vegas trends calm and cool for the weekend. Nighttime and early morning lows start in the upper 50s and low 60s each morning. Saturday morning sees a lingering breeze at 10-15 mph before calmer conditions prevail. Saturday sees 80° and Sunday rises to the low 80s, a bit below-average for early October.

Even though it's fall, don't forget the sunscreen if you're out enjoying the weather; the UV index is "high" from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (sunburn in 30 minutes). Sunscreen, a broad hat, and light-colored, lightweight clothing are smart if you're outside for any length of time between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

The forecast pollen levels are "medium" over the next four days, with ragweed, chenopods, and sagebrush listed as the predominant pollen types. The air quality forecast is "good" in Las Vegas the next couple days.

Morning lows in the low 60s and afternoon highs in the mid 80s are expected to be the rule rather than the exception as we move through next week.