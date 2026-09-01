Justin's Forecast: Windy Pattern with Highs in 90s, Weekend Rain Chances

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — MORNING: It's in the upper 70s and low 80s at sunrise with a sunny sky and south winds at 10-15 mph.

AFTERNOON: High of 97° with sunny, windy conditions: expect southwest breezes at 15-30 mph.

EVENING: Mild and breezy with temperatures in the 80s after sunset as southwest breezes linger at 15-25 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and breezy with southwest winds at 15-25 mph and lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the 90s are expected for the rest of the week. After an historically warm August it will be nice to start September with below-average temperatures.

Breezes are more on than off this week with afternoon gusts up to 30 mph today, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Saturday sees 25 mph gusts, and rain and storm chances will ramp for Labor Day weekend. Thundershower chances reach 30% Saturday, 40% Sunday, and 30% Monday.

Sun protection is advised between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.; a hat, light-colored clothing, and sunscreen are important when you're outside. The UV index is strong enough between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. that a sunburn can happen in just 15 minutes.

The air quality forecast is "good" today and tomorrow.

Forecast pollen levels are "high" today and "moderate" the rest of this week with ragweed, chenopods, and grasses listed as the predominant pollen types. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, keeping windows closed when it's windy, and vacuuming and dusting often will help battle symptoms, in addition to taking allergy medication.