Justin's Forecast: Windy and Still Warm Today

MORNING: Breezy and mild with wake-up temperatures in the mid-to-upper 60s with southwest winds at 15-25 mph and a partly cloudy sky.

AFTERNOON: Highs near 80° (fifth day in a row in the 80s) with mostly sunny conditions and gusts from the southwest at 20-30 mph.

EVENING: Breezes come in from the northwest at 10-20 mph as readings fall into the 60s by 7 p.m. with a clear sky.

TONIGHT: Total lunar eclipse from 3 a.m. to 4 a.m. with clear conditions, northwest winds at 10-15 mph, and falling through the 50s.

Expect highs in the mid 70s with 10-20 mph north breezes and sunshine on Tuesday.

Wednesday sees a partly cloudy afternoon as southwest breezes blow at 10-20 mph and highs reach the upper 70s.

Thursday brings northwest winds at 15-25 mph and a cool down; highs are limited to the mid 60s with a mostly sunny sky.

Nighttime lows in the low 50s this week will drop to the upper 40s Thursday night and Friday night.

Friday remains blustery (north winds 15-25 mph) with mostly sunny conditions and highs in the upper 60s.

The weekend ahead sees a jump from 73° Saturday to 77° Sunday. Northeast gusts of 15-25 mph Saturday will relax to 5-15 mph on Sunday.

The UV index is "high" from 11 a.m. through noon, meaning a sunburn could happen in 30 minutes for some people, so grab a hat and sunscreen if you're outside from mid-morning to mid-afternoon (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.).

The forecast pollen levels have climbed to "medium-high" and will remain elevated for the next month as trees bloom across the valley. Ash, juniper, and elm are the predominant pollen types. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, and keeping windows closed (especially when it's windy) is advised. Dust and dander aggravate allergies, but vacuuming and dusting often will help.

The air quality forecast is "good" the next few days, although open areas may be prone to blowing dust.