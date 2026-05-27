Justin's Forecast: Windy and Cooler, Weekend Warm-Up

MORNING: The Wind Advisory expires at 5 a.m. but southwest winds continue at 15-30 mph. Temperatures climb from the 60s early to the 70s by 10 a.m.

AFTERNOON: Southwest winds at 15-25 mph with cooler highs near 80°.

EVENING: Southwest winds at 15-25 mph with readings in the 70s.

TONIGHT: Lows in the upper 50s with 10-20 mph breezes.

Thursday sees south breezes at 15-25 mph with cooler-than-average highs near 82°. Thursday night drops to the low 60s as winds finally relax to 5-10 mph.

Friday has lighter winds and cool morning temperatures in the 60s. Highs remain in the low 80s, which is well below-average for late May.

A warming trend to the 90s arrives this weekend (91° Saturday, 96° Sunday) with calm, sunny conditions. Wake-up temperatures will be in the 60s Saturday and 70s Sunday.

Triple digits are back as we flip the calendar to June on Monday. Highs range from 100° to 103° next week with mostly sunny weather. Nighttime lows next week will be in the low 70s.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" today (ozone and particle pollution) and tomorrow (ozone).

Forecast pollen levels are "medium" with ragweed, grasses, and oak listed as the predominant pollen types. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, keeping windows closed when it's windy, and vacuuming and dusting often will help battle symptoms, in addition to taking allergy medication.

Sun protection is advised between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. today; a hat, light-colored clothing, and sunscreen are important when you're outside. The UV index is strongest from 10 a.m. through 3 p.m., when a sunburn can happen in 15 to 30 minutes.