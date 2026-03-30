Justin's Forecast: Windy Afternoon with Possible Record High

MORNING: Starting in the 60s with sunshine and south breezes at 5-15 mph.

AFTERNOON: Turning partly cloudy with southwest winds at 15-30 mph and highs near 90°, which would tie the record from 2015. If we get to 90° this would be our 13th consecutive day with a record high.

EVENING: Southwest winds linger at 15-20 mph with a partly-to-mostly cloudy sky and temperatures in the low 80s after sunset, which is near 7 p.m.

TONIGHT: Lows in the mid-to-upper 60s with southwest breezes at 15-20 mph.

Las Vegas highs dip to the low 80s Tuesday, finally ending that streak of record highs that began near two weeks ago. Southwest winds hit 25-35 mph from midday through afternoon tomorrow, alongside a mostly cloudy sky. There's a 10% chance of a stray shower Tuesday, which climbs to 30% Tuesday night. Lows Tuesday night drop to the low 60s with some 10-20 mph southwest winds.

Wednesday brings upper 70s and southwest breezes at 15-25 mph as we trend partly cloudy and dry.

Thursday is mostly sunny with upper 50s at sunrise and highs near 80° in the afternoon. Expect southwest winds at 20-30 mph.

Friday sees a dip to the mid 50s in the morning and the mid 70s in the afternoon due to breezes shifting from the north at 15-30 mph.

Saturday has northeast winds at 15-25 mph, a partly cloudy sky, and mid 50s at sunrise with upper 70s in the afternoon.

Sunday see a slight drop in the wind; northeast breezes at 10-20 mph will accompany a mostly sunny sky and highs in the low-to-mid 80s.

Mid-to-upper 80s are expected next week. Lows at night next week will be in the low 60s.

Forecast pollen levels are "extreme" this week. Tree pollen (mulberry, ash, juniper) is the predominant pollen type. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, keeping windows closed when it's windy, and vacuuming and dusting more often will help, in addition to taking allergy medication.

The UV index is "very high" from noon through 2 p.m., sun protection is advised between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. A hat, light-colored clothing, and sunscreen are important when you're outside during that time. A sunburn can happen in as few as 15 minutes when the sun is highest in the sky.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" this week due to ozone and particle pollution, which accumulates when we have warm days.