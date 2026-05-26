Justin's Forecast: Wind Advisory Today and Tonight, Not as Hot

MORNING: Southwest winds at 20-30 mph with temperatures in the 70s and mostly sunny conditions. A Wind Advisory begins in Las Vegas at 10 a.m.

AFTERNOON: Southwest winds at 25-35 mph with highs in the low 90s and partly cloudy conditions.

EVENING: Southwest winds at 25-35 mph with readings dropping from the 80s to the 70s by 9:00 p.m.

TONIGHT: Lows in the low 60s with continued 25-35 mph winds.

The Wind Advisory expires at 5 a.m. Wednesday, when southwest winds taper to 15-25 mph. Highs in the afternoon will be 10° below-average, near 80°, with mostly sunny conditions. Wednesday night drops to the upper 50s, which is also 10° below-average, as winds linger at 10-20 mph.

Thursday morning starts with light breezes and upper 50s, before afternoon winds return at 15-25 mph. Highs remain cool for late May, near 80°, alongside partly cloudy conditions.

Friday has light winds and mostly sunny weather with readings in the 60s early and in the mid 80s in the afternoon.

A warming trend to the 90s arrives this weekend (91° Saturday, 97° Sunday) with calm, sunny conditions. Wake-up temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s.

Triple digits are waiting as we flip the calendar to June on Monday. Highs next week range from 100° to 103° with dry, mostly sunny weather. Nighttime lows next week will be in the low 70s.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" today (ozone and particle pollution) and tomorrow (ozone).

Forecast pollen levels are "medium" with ragweed, grasses, and oak listed as the predominant pollen types. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, keeping windows closed when it's windy, and vacuuming and dusting often will help battle symptoms, in addition to taking allergy medication.

Sun protection is advised between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. today; a hat, light-colored clothing, and sunscreen are important when you're outside. The UV index is strongest from 10 a.m. through 3 p.m., when a sunburn can happen in 15 to 30 minutes.