Justin's Forecast: Wind Advisory Today and Tomorrow with Elevated Fire Risk

MORNING: Breezy with increasing southwest winds of 20-30 mph. Sunny with 80s early and 90s after 9 a.m. A Wind Advisory and a Red Flag Warning begin at 11 a.m.

AFTERNOON: Very windy, with southwest gusts of 30-45 mph causing blowing dust, crosswinds on the roads, and some downed tree limbs. Partly cloudy with a high of 101°. Elevated fire danger due to the dry conditions.

EVENING: Stays very windy after dark, with continued southwest gusts of 30-40 mph and readings dropping into the 80s by 9 p.m.

TONIGHT: Windy conditions linger, with 20-30 mph gusts after midnight through daybreak, when lows briefly dip to the upper 70s.

Southwest wind gusts reach 45 mph again on Saturday, so wind-related issues including elevated fire danger will continue. Highs are limited to the mid 90s, which is below-average. Sunny conditions will turn dusty at times, especially in open areas.

Sunday is 11° below-average, at 92°, after starting in the low 70s. We'll begin breezy (15-30 mph gusts early) and finish breezy (15-25 mph gusts in the afternoon) but the wind is more manageable.

Sunshine lasts into next week, as do highs in the 90s. Monday hits 95° with light breezes. Tuesday sees 97° and Wednesday reaches 98°, with afternoon gusts of 15-25 mph.

Nighttime lows will be in the 70s through much of next week.

Highs bounce back to 101° Thursday and gradually rise to 106° by the 4th of July next Saturday (sunshine and afternoon breezes of 15-25 mph are expected). Highs will approach 110° the following week as a dry pattern continues across the Desert Southwest.

The air quality forecast is "unhealthy for sensitive groups" due to anticipated dust and ozone today and tomorrow.

Forecast pollen levels are "medium" with ragweed, grasses, and sagebrush listed as the predominant pollen types. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, keeping windows closed when it's windy, and vacuuming and dusting often will help battle symptoms, in addition to taking allergy medication.

Sun protection is advised between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.; a hat, light-colored clothing, and sunscreen are important when you're outside. The UV index is strong enough between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. that a sunburn can happen in just 15 to 30 minutes. From noon to 2 p.m. a sunburn is possible in just 10 minutes!