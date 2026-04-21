Justin's Forecast: Wind Advisory This Afternoon and Evening, Still Warm

MORNING: High clouds early, then sunshine. Developing south breezes at 10-20 mph. Readings in the 60s early with 70s by 9 a.m. and 80s by 11 a.m.

AFTERNOON: Southwest winds at 25-35 mph with sunshine and highs in the mid 80s. The Wind Advisory begins at 2 p.m. and blowing dust is expected at times.

EVENING: Southwest winds peak at 25-40 mph as temperatures drop through the 70s under a clear sky.

TONIGHT: The Wind Advisory expires at 11 p.m., but west and southwest winds linger at 15-25 mph after midnight. Lows drop to the mid 50s under a mainly clear sky.

Wednesday is a bit cooler, in the mid 70s, as winds linger at 15-25 mph from the west under a mostly sunny sky.

Thursday is calm, with mostly sunny conditions and highs near 80° after waking up in the mid 50s.

Friday is partly-to-mostly cloudy and 81° (after starting in the upper 50s) with southwest afternoon breezes at 10-20 mph.

The weekend ahead looks decent: upper 50s each morning, with highs in the upper 70s and partly cloudy conditions.

Highs will be near 80° for the first half of next week as dry conditions continue and marginal afternoon breezes at 10-20 mph linger.

Forecast pollen levels are "extreme" this week, and ragweed, olive, and grasses are the predominant pollen types. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, keeping windows closed when it's windy, and vacuuming and dusting more often will help battle symptoms, in addition to taking allergy medication.

The air quality forecast is "unhealthy for sensitive groups" today due to dust, and "moderate" tomorrow due to ozone.

The UV index is "high" from 11 a.m. through 2 p.m., when a sunburn could happen in 15 to 30 minutes. Sun protection is advised between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. today; a hat, light-colored clothing, and sunscreen are important when you're outside.