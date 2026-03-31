Justin's Forecast: Wind Advisory for 40 mph Gusts

MORNING: Southwest winds at 15-25 mph with a mostly cloudy sky and readings in the low 70s.

AFTERNOON: Windy with occasional dust and crosswinds on the roads due to southwest winds at 25-40 mph under a mostly cloudy sky. Highs in the upper 70s with a 20% chance of a stray shower.

EVENING: Southwest winds blow at 20-30 mph with a mostly cloudy sky and a 20% chance of showers while readings fall from the 70s into the 60s.

TONIGHT: Lows in the upper 50s with southwest winds of 15-25 mph and rain chances lingering at 20%.

The streak of record highs that began in Las Vegas nearly two weeks ago is finished, and cooler highs in the upper 70s are expected the rest of the week.

Southwest winds hit 15-25 Wednesday, with a mostly sunny sky and temperatures that start in the upper 50s at sunrise before reaching the upper 70s in the afternoon.

Thursday is mostly sunny with upper 50s at sunrise and highs back to the upper 70s in the afternoon. Expect southwest winds at 20-30 mph.

Friday sees a dip to the mid 50s in the morning, and mid 70s for afternoon highs as breezes shift from the north at 15-30 mph.

Saturday has northeast winds at 15-25 mph, a mostly sunny sky, and mid 50s at sunrise with upper 70s in the afternoon.

Sunday sees a slight drop in the wind; northeast breezes at 10-20 mph will accompany a mostly sunny sky and highs in the low-to-mid 80s after another cool start in the mid-to-upper 50s.

Mid-to-upper 80s are expected next week, with less wind. Lows at night next week will be in the low 60s.

Forecast pollen levels are "extreme" this week. Tree pollen (mulberry, ash, juniper) is the predominant pollen type. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, keeping windows closed when it's windy, and vacuuming and dusting more often will help, in addition to taking allergy medication.

The UV index is "very high" from noon through 2 p.m., sun protection is advised between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. A hat, light-colored clothing, and sunscreen are important when you're outside during that time. A sunburn can happen in as few as 15 minutes when the sun is highest in the sky.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" this week due to ozone and particle pollution, which accumulates when we have warm days.