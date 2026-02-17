Justin's Forecast: Wind Advisory Extended, Rain Tonight May Mix With Snow

MORNING: Bundle up! Windy with southwest gusts between 30-40 mph in parts of Las Vegas. Wake-up temperatures in the 40s with a mostly sunny sky.

AFTERNOON: Keep the coat handy! Las Vegas sees southwest gusts between 35-45 mph with a partly cloudy sky and highs near 60°. An isolated shower over the mountains contributes to a 10% chance of a stray shower in the valley.

EVENING: Chilly and windy, with southwest gusts between 25-35 mph and readings in the mid-to-low 50s.

TONIGHT: A second round of rain reaches Las Vegas shortly after midnight, with a 70% chance of additional measurable rain. Readings will be in the 40s, but with colder air aloft, some snow showers will be in the mix in high elevation neighborhoods like Summerlin West and Anthem (where temperatures will dip to the upper 30s).

The Wind Advisory has been extended until 7 a.m. Wednesday for Las Vegas and Southern Nevada, when the moisture should depart the valley. Expect a partly cloudy, windy rest of the day as temperatures only rebound from the low 40s to the low 50s with west-southwest gusts of 30 mph in the morning tapering to 20 mph by late afternoon.

Lows Wednesday night fall to the mid 30s with lighter 5-15 mph breezes and a partly cloudy sky.

Thursday may bring another round of showers, with the chance in Las Vegas reaching 40% by late morning and midday. Readings in the upper 30s in the early morning will only hit the low-to-mid 50s in the afternoon. Southwest breezes at 15-25 mph are expected, too.

The Winter Storm Warning for elevations above 5,000 feet continues through 10 p.m. Wednesday. Snow levels will drop below 5,000 feet as the next round of moisture moves through Tuesday night through early Wednesday morning. Total snowfall forecasts are 2 feet in Lee Canyon, 1-2 feet in Mt. Charleston, and 6"-12" above 5,000 feet.

Friday through the weekend is totally dry, with mostly sunny conditions and less wind. Highs move from the mid 50s Friday to 59° Saturday to the low-to-mid 60s Sunday.

A spike to the upper 60s arrives Monday and Tuesday.