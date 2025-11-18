Justin's Forecast: Wet at Times Today and Tonight, Highs in the 50s

MORNING: Passing showers, otherwise mostly cloudy with low and mid 50s. Rain chances near 80%.

AFTERNOON: Rounds of rain at times, mostly cloudy, chilly temperatures in the mid and upper 50s. Rain chances near 80%. Rumbles of thunder are possible.

EVENING: Continued passing showers with readings in the low 50s. Rain chances near 70%.

TONIGHT: Rain chances drop below 50% after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Rain totals today and tonight may approach 0.50" around Las Vegas, and a Flood Watch is in place. While widespread flooding is not expected in the valley, wet roads will lead to increased car crashes, so please slow down when it's wet.

A Winter Storm Warning is in place for up to 10" of snow in Mt. Charleston and up to 16" in Lee Canyon. Travel into the Spring Mountains is discouraged today, with snow levels around 7,000 feet.

Wednesday sees scattered showers around Las Vegas (50% chance) with highs only reaching the upper 50s after beginning in the upper 40s.

Thursday and Friday remain colder-than-average, in the upper 50s, with a few showers. The chance is 20% Thursday, 40% Thursday evening, and 40% Friday during the daytime. Many areas will miss out and stay dry.

It should be dry for the weekend, which is good news for the Las Vegas Grand Prix F1 race Saturday evening. Temperatures will be chilly, falling from the low 60s in the afternoon to the mid 50s during the race. That's chilly enough to impact tire traction, similar to race conditiions in 2023 and 2024.

Lows late Saturday night dip to the upper 40s, making for a chilly start early Sunday morning. Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s Sunday afternoon. Similar temperatures are anticipated into next week.