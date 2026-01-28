Justin's Forecast: Warming Up the Next Few Afternoons

MORNING: Mostly cloudy with wake-up temperatures near 40° in most of Las Vegas.

AFTERNOON: Trending mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s and light winds.

EVENING: Mainly clear with readings falling from the 50s into the 40s by 9 p.m.

TONIGHT: Clear with some 5-10 mph breezes and lows in the low 40s.

Thursday starts chilly, near 40°, and then sees an uptick to the mid 60s with a mostly sunny sky and breezes at 5-15 mph.

Nighttime lows will be in the mid 40s Thursday night and Friday night. Upper 40s for lows Saturday night and beyond.

Friday brings highs in the upper 60s and a partly cloudy sky with 5-15 mph breezes.

Saturday might touch 70°, which is 10° above-average for the final day of January. Partly cloudy conditions then will turn partly-to-mostly cloudy Sunday, but we still expect a high of 70° in the afternoon.

Near-70° weather continues into next week. Tuesday may be breezy (north 10-20 mph) but also brings even more sunshine.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" this week due to particle pollution.

The forecast pollen levels are "low" over the next four days, with juniper listed as the predominant pollen type.

Even though it's winter, the UV index is "moderate" from 11 a.m. through noon, meaning a sunburn could happen in 45 minutes for some people, so grab a hat if you're outside for that long around midday.