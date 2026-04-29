Justin's Forecast: Warming Up, Breezes Back Tomorrow

MORNING: A chilly start in the upper 50s and low 60s with light winds and a clear sky. We'll reach the 70s after 9 a.m.

AFTERNOON: Sunny and warm, with highs in the low 80s alongside light 5-10 mph winds.

EVENING: Cooling through the 70s with light winds and a clear sky.

TONIGHT: Lows in the upper 50s and low 60s as light winds and clear conditions continue.

Expect mid 80s Thursday and Friday with a mostly sunny sky and north breezes at 10-20 mph.

Nighttime lows remain in the 60s through the upcoming weekend before dropping to the 50s early next week.

The weekend is near 90° on Saturday and Sunday. Light winds Saturday give way to southwest winds at 15-30 mph on Sunday. The sky is partly cloudy this weekend.

Wind continues at 15-30 mph on Monday (from the southwest) as highs reach the mid 80s amid partly cloudy conditions.

A dip to the upper 70s and low 80s is expected Tuesday (25 mph gusts) and Wednesday (15 mph gusts).

Forecast pollen levels are "medium-high" today and tomorrow, and "medium" Friday through the weekend. Ragweed, olive, and grasses are the predominant pollen types. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, keeping windows closed when it's windy, and vacuuming and dusting more often will help battle symptoms, in addition to taking allergy medication.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" today and tomorrow due to ozone.

The UV index is "high" to "very high" from 11 a.m. through 2 p.m., when a sunburn could happen in 15 to 30 minutes. Sun protection is advised between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. today; a hat, light-colored clothing, and sunscreen are important when you're outside.