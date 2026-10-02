Justin's Forecast: Warm Weekend With Sun and Light Wind

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — MORNING: Sunny and calm with readings in the 60s and low 70s near sunrise. Back to the 80s after 9 a.m.

AFTERNOON: Sunny and warm with highs in the mid 90s and only light breezes.

EVENING: Readings drop through the 80s as a few high clouds arrive.

TONIGHT: Lows in the low 70s for Las Vegas with a partly cloudy sky.

Highs remain in the mid 90s this weekend and next week. This is well above-average for early October in Las Vegas, but shy of records, which occurred back in 2024 after our sizzling summer.

Nighttime lows will be in the mid 70s in Las Vegas during this stretch, but 60s remain in cooler neighborhoods.

Long-range outlooks suggest conditions remain dry and above-average through the middle of the month.

Sun protection is still advised between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.; a hat, light-colored clothing, and sunscreen are important when you're outside. The UV index is strong enough between noon and 2 p.m. that a sunburn can happen in just 15 minutes.

Forecast pollen levels are "medium" today and "low" this weekend. Ragweed, sagebrush, and chenopods are the predominant pollen types. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, keeping windows closed when it's windy, and vacuuming and dusting often will help battle symptoms, in addition to taking allergy medication.

The air quality forecast is moderate the next few days due to ozone.