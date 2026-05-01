Justin's Forecast: Warm Weekend, Windy Sunday and Monday

MORNING: A quiet start in the 60s with a mostly sunny sky. Breezes pick up from the north at 10-20 mph by midday.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny and warm, with highs in the mid 80s and occasional north breezes at 10-20 mph.

EVENING: Cooling into the 70s with north breezes at 5-15 mph and a clear sky. The moon is one night past full, and will rise in the southeast sky around 8 p.m.

TONIGHT: Lows in the low 60s with a few breezes at 5-15 mph and a clear sky.

The weekend is warmer; expect 89° Saturday and 90° Sunday with a partly cloudy sky. We expect just a few breezes Saturday at 5-15 mph before stronger southwest winds at 20-30 mph get going Sunday.

Southwest winds continue at 20-30 mph Monday as highs reach near 80°.

Nighttime lows are in the 60s through the weekend before dropping to the 50s Monday night and Tuesday night.

A dip to the upper 70s Tuesday (15 mph gusts) with low 80s Wednesday (15 mph gusts) before we heat up to the low and mid 90s by the end of next week.

Forecast pollen levels are "medium-high" with ragweed, olive, and grasses listed as the predominant pollen types. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, keeping windows closed when it's windy, and vacuuming and dusting more often will help battle symptoms, in addition to taking allergy medication.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" today and tomorrow due to ozone.

The UV index is "high" to "very high" from 11 a.m. through 2 p.m., when a sunburn could happen in 15 to 30 minutes. Sun protection is advised between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. today; a hat, light-colored clothing, and sunscreen are important when you're outside.