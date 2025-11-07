Justin's Forecast: Warm Weekend Highs

MORNING: Sunny and chilly (50s and 60s) at daybreak with calm conditions.

AFTERNOON: Highs reach the upper 70s with light winds and continued sun.

EVENING: Sunset is 4:39 p.m. and temperatures drop into the 60s after 8:00 p.m.

TONIGHT: Lows in the mid-and-upper 50s with a calm, clear sky.

After a chilly start in the 50s early, highs hit 80° on Saturday. That's just a few degrees shy of the record for the date.

Ample sunshine and light winds the rest of the weekend; highs are back near 80° Sunday after starting in the upper 50s at sunrise. Light winds at 5-15 mph and sunshine are also in the forecast.

Some high clouds approach Monday, but we're still near 80°, which is 10° above-average.

Expect upper 70s Tuesday (Veterans Day) and Wednesday as high clouds continue to filter the sun.

Cooler highs in the 60s are forecast next Friday and the following weekend, with rain chances at 20% Friday and 30% Saturday.

Nighttime lows remain cool, in the mid-and-upper 50s around Las Vegas.

Even though it's fall, don't forget the sunscreen if you're out enjoying the weather; the UV index is "moderate" from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (sunburn in 45 minutes).

The forecast pollen levels are "low" over the next four days, with elm and sagebrush listed as the predominant pollen types.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" in Las Vegas due to particle pollution, but should improve to "good" tomorrow as breezes sweep out the particle pollution.