Justin's Forecast: Warm Today, Isolated Storms Start Tomorrow

MORNING: Readings in the low 70s with a few 10-15 mph breezes early today. Sun sends Las Vegas to the 80s after 9 a.m. and to the 90s after lunchtime.

AFTERNOON: Sunny and warm; highs in the mid 90s with 5-10 mph breezes.

TONIGHT: Readings in the 80s after sunset, with lows in mid 70s after midnight.

Scattered rain and storm chances materialize Thursday (30%) and Friday (20%) and Saturday (30%) and Sunday (20%) in Las Vegas.

As a result, highs trend from the mid 90s Thursday to the mid-and-upper 80s Friday through the weekend, and the mid-and-upper 80s will likely last into next week.

Nighttime and early morning temperatures remain pleasant, in the 70s.

Don't forget the sunscreen if you're out enjoying the weather; the UV index is "very high" from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (sunburn in 15-30 minutes). Sunscreen, a broad hat, and light-colored, lightweight clothing are smart if you're outside for any length of time between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

The forecast pollen levels are "medium" this week, with ragweed, chenopods, and sagebrush listed as the predominant pollen types.

The air quality forecast is "good" the next couple days.