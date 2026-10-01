Justin's Forecast: Warm Start to October

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — MORNING: Sunny and calm with readings in the 60s and low 70s near sunrise. Rising to the 80s by 10 a.m.

AFTERNOON: Sunny and warm with highs in the low-to-mid 90s. Light breezes expected.

EVENING: Clear and calm with readings dropping through the 80s.

TONIGHT: Lows in the upper 60s and low 70s around the Las Vegas valley.

Highs remain in the mid 90s throughout the first week of October (which is well above-average but shy of record levels).

Nighttime lows will be in the low-to-mid 70s in Las Vegas during this stretch, but 60s remain in cooler neighborhoods.

Forecast pollen levels are medium the next few days. Ragweed, sagebrush, and chenopods are the predominant pollen types. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, keeping windows closed when it's windy, and vacuuming and dusting often will help battle symptoms, in addition to taking allergy medication.

Sun protection is still advised between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.; a hat, light-colored clothing, and sunscreen are important when you're outside. The UV index is strong enough between noon and 2 p.m. that a sunburn can happen in just 15 minutes.

The air quality forecast is moderate the next few days due to ozone.