Justin's Forecast: Warm (for December) All Week

MORNING: Wake-up temperatures in the 40s and low 50s early, then 60s by 10 a.m.

AFTERNOON: Sunny with highs in the low 70s, about 15° above-average.

EVENING: A drop from the 60s into the 50s by 8 p.m.

TONIGHT: Lows in the upper 40s late.

Highs in the low 70s the next four days will give way to the upper 60s Friday and this weekend. This is all very mild for December. Records may be tied on Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday, based on our current forecast numbers.

A few high clouds in the mix Tuesday and Wednesday, with partly cloudy conditions Thursday and mostly cloudy conditions Friday and beyond.

Nighttime lows in the upper 40s to near 50° around Las Vegas are expected for the foreseeable future. That's chilly, but nearly 10° above-average for December.

A weather pattern change brings shower chances Christmas week. Right now, we see a 20% chance Tuesday (December 23), a 50% chance Wednesday (Christmas Eve, December 24), a 30% chance Thursday (Christmas Day, December 25), and a 30% chance Friday (December 26). Highs will be in the low-and-mid 60s during this stretch.