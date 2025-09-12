Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Justin's Forecast: Warm Afternoons and Cool Nights Continue

MORNING: Another cool start in the 70s, with 80s by 10 a.m.

AFTERNOON: Sunny with highs near 90° and light 5-15 mph breezes.

TONIGHT: Readings fall into the 80s before sunset, with 70s by midnight and low near 70° late.

Highs will be slightly below-average this weekend as calm, sunny weather continues.

Saturday is 92° and Sunday is 94° in Las Vegas. A warm-up to 96° to 97° is slated for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

Nighttime and early morning temperatures remain pleasant, in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Weekend forecast in Las Vegas

Small pop-up rain and storm chances may try to materialize by the end of next week, and afternoon highs should trend closer to 90°.

Don't forget the sunscreen if you're out enjoying the weather; the UV index is "very high" from noon to 2 p.m. (sunburn in 15 minutes). Sunscreen, a broad hat, and light-colored, lightweight clothing are smart if you're outside for any length of time between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

The forecast pollen levels are "medium" this week, with ragweed, chenopods, and sagebrush listed as the predominant pollen types.

