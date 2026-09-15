Justin's Forecast: Upper 90s with Wind the Next Few Days

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — MORNING: Sunny and pleasant with sunrise readings in the 70s and south winds at 10-15 mph. Expect 80s by 8 a.m. and 90s by 11 a.m.

AFTERNOON: High near 99° with southwest winds of 15-30 mph and sunshine.

EVENING: Readings drop back to the 80s after 8 p.m. as 10-20 mph winds linger.

TONIGHT: Cool night with lows in the upper 70s and 10-15 mph breezes.

After a week straight of triple digit highs, a stretch of upper 90s is expected the rest of the week.

Late nights and early mornings will be a bit cooler, in the mid-and-upper 70s.

Winds are more on than off this week, with gusts of 30 mph again on Wednesday, and 25 mph on Thursday. Calm conditions are here Friday and Saturday, and breezes look fairly light Sunday into early next week.

Sun protection is advised between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.; a hat, light-colored clothing, and sunscreen are important when you're outside. The UV index is strong enough between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. that a sunburn can happen in just 15 minutes.

The air quality forecast is "good" today and tomorrow.

Forecast pollen levels are "medium" today and tomorrow and "medium-high" the rest of this week with ragweed, grasses, and sagebrush listed as the predominant pollen types. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, keeping windows closed when it's windy, and vacuuming and dusting often will help battle symptoms, in addition to taking allergy medication.