Justin's Forecast: Upper 90s Tomorrow, Triple Digits Sunday

MORNING: A sunny and calm start in the 60s and 70s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny and hotter: highs in the low 90s with light winds of 5-10 mph.

EVENING: Clear and calm with readings falling into the 70s by 10 p.m.

TONIGHT: Lows in the upper 60s late, with a clear sky and light winds.

Highs reach the upper 90s Friday and Saturday, 101° on Mother's Day (our first triple digit day of the year), and will flirt with 105° early next week (which could tie records). Highs are still near 100° on Wednesday of next week, and then dip to the mid 90s by the end of next week.

Nighttime lows will be in the low 70s starting Friday night, and that continues through next week.

Winds will generally be light during this hot stretch, with gusts limited to 15 mph, but we may see a few afternoon peak speeds near 20 mph on Friday, and again Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

Forecast pollen levels are "medium" with ragweed, olive, and grasses listed as the predominant pollen types. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, keeping windows closed when it's windy, and vacuuming and dusting more often will help battle symptoms, in addition to taking allergy medication.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" today and tomorrow due to ozone.

The UV index is "high" to "very high" from 11 a.m. through 2 p.m., when a sunburn could happen in 15 to 30 minutes. Sun protection is advised between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. today; a hat, light-colored clothing, and sunscreen are important when you're outside.