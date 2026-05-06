Justin's Forecast: Upper 90s Friday, 101° on Mother's Day

MORNING: A sunny and cool start in the 50s and 60s with light winds.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid 80s with gusts limited to 10-15 mph.

EVENING: Clear with light breezes and readings falling into the 70s by 9 p.m.

TONIGHT: Lows in the low-to-mid 60s late, with a clear sky and light winds.

Thursday sees low 90s in Las Vegas, and highs reach the upper 90s this Friday, 101° on Mother's Day (our first triple digit day of the year), and will be near 105° early next week, which could tie records for early May.

A large ridge of high pressure moving across the Southwest United States through the middle of next week is the reason for the warm-up. Lows at night will rise from the 60s into the low 70s starting Friday.

No strong winds are expected for the next week.

Forecast pollen levels are "medium-high" with ragweed, olive, and grasses listed as the predominant pollen types. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, keeping windows closed when it's windy, and vacuuming and dusting more often will help battle symptoms, in addition to taking allergy medication.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" today and tomorrow due to ozone.

The UV index is "high" to "very high" from 11 a.m. through 2 p.m., when a sunburn could happen in 15 to 30 minutes. Sun protection is advised between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. today; a hat, light-colored clothing, and sunscreen are important when you're outside.