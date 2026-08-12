Justin's Forecast: Upper 90s as Spotty Storm Chance Lingers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — MORNING: Warm and humid with 80s and partly-to-mostly cloudy conditions. Chance of an isolated shower or thundershower sits at 10%.

AFTERNOON: A 40% chance of passing showers or thunderstorms, otherwise a mix of clouds and sun. Highs should be below 100° (just barely) for the first time since mid-July. Noticeable humidity. South winds at 10-20 mph.

EVENING: Partly cloudy with readings falling to the 80s and a 10% rain and storm chance.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the mid 80s and a 10% rain and storm chance.

Spotty monsoon storms remain possible Thursday (30%) and Friday (40%) as humidity lurks across Southern Nevada. While we can't rule out activity Saturday, the chance is only 10%. Lower humidity keeps the forecast rain-free Sunday into early next week.

Highs remain in the upper 90s each afternoon through Saturday. This stretch is the first time since mid-July that we've avoided the triple digits.

Overnight lows will cool to near 80° Thursday night through next week, which is 10° cooler than it has been most nights this month.

Highs rise from 102° Sunday to 105° Tuesday; readings remain near 105° through the rest of next week. Spotty storms may return by the end of next week.

Sun protection is advised between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.; a hat, light-colored clothing, and sunscreen are important when you're outside. The UV index is strong enough between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. that a sunburn can happen in just 15 to 30 minutes. From noon to 2 p.m. a sunburn is possible in just 10 minutes!

Forecast pollen levels are "moderate" this week with ragweed, grass, and chenopods listed as the predominant pollen types. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, keeping windows closed when it's windy, and vacuuming and dusting often will help battle symptoms, in addition to taking allergy medication.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" today and tomorrow on account of ozone, smoke, and dust.