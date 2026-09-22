Justin's Forecast: Upper 80s Today, 90s Return for Rest of Week

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — MORNING: North breezes cooled us down to the upper 60s before sunrise, and we'll enjoy readings in the 70s through 10 a.m. with mostly sunny conditions.

AFTERNOON: High of only 89° with light winds and mostly sunny conditions. Some clouds over the mountains. Fall officially begins at 5:05 p.m.

EVENING: Readings drop into the 70s after 9 p.m. under a clear sky with light winds.

TONIGHT: Lows in the low 70s in Las Vegas and upper 60s in cooler neighborhoods on the south and west sides of the valley.

The autumnal equinox occurs at 5:05 p.m. We're at the midway point of the Northern Hemisphere being tilted toward the sun in summer and away from the sun in winter. This means that all locations on Earth experience equal day and night today. Sunrise in Las Vegas officially happens at 6:29 a.m. and sunset happens at 6:37 p.m.

Highs are back in the low-and-mid 90s the rest of the week, with lows in the low-and-mid 70s.

Light wind is on tap this weekend, with gusts under 15 mph through Friday. South and southwest gusts reach 25-30 mph on Saturday and Sunday.

Minor rain chances develop Thursday through the weekend into early next week (only 10%).

Sun protection is advised between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.; a hat, light-colored clothing, and sunscreen are important when you're outside. The UV index is strong enough between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. that a sunburn can happen in just 15 minutes.

Forecast pollen levels are "medium-high" today and tomorrow; ragweed, grasses, and sagebrush are the predominant pollen types. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, keeping windows closed when it's windy, and vacuuming and dusting often will help battle symptoms, in addition to taking allergy medication.