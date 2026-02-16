Justin's Forecast: Turning Windy with Afternoon Rain, Unsettle Week Ahead

MORNING: Mostly cloudy with increasing breezes (south 10-20 mph) and wake-up temperatures in the 50s.

AFTERNOON: Las Vegas has a 90% chance of rain this afternoon alongside very windy conditions (southwest 30-45 mph) and highs in the mid 60s. Rain totals will be near 0.10" in the valley.

EVENING: Rain departs Las Vegas in the early evening (if not sooner) as breezes continue from the southwest at 20-30 mph and temperatures drop to the 50s.

TONIGHT: A chance of isolated showers tonight (30%) as southwest linger at 15-25 mph and lows fall to the mid 40s.

A Wind Advisory is in place from 10 a.m. Monday to 2 a.m. Tuesday for Southern Nevada, including Las Vegas, for 45 mph gusts and blowing dust and debris.

A Winter Storm Warning is in place above 5,000 feet from 10 a.m. Monday through 10 p.m. Wednesday. Snow levels will be around 7,000 feet this afternoon as the first round of moisture comes through. Snow levels drop to 5,000 feet Tuesday night through Wednesday with the second round of moisture. Total snowfall forecasts are 2 feet in Lee Canyon, 1-2 feet in Mt. Charleston, and 6"-12" above 5,000 feet. Wind gusts up to 50 mph the next few days will cause blowing snow and very difficult driving conditions.

Tuesday temperatures start in the mid 40s in the morning with a mostly sunny sky. We'll climb to the low 60s in the afternoon as southwest winds peak at 25-35 mph and a 30% chance of showers develops. Rain chances climb to 60% by midnight, and readings fall to the mid 40s late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.

Wednesday may end up dry during the daytime, with west winds at 15-30 mph in the morning tapering to 10-20 mph in the afternoon. Readings will be chilly, in the mid 40s early with highs limited to the mid 50s.

Thursday brings another round of showers, with the chance in Las Vegas reaching 50% by late morning. Readings in the upper 30s in the early morning will only hit the low-to-mid 50s in the afternoon. Southwest breezes at 10-20 mph are expected, too.

Friday through the weekend is totally dry, with mostly sunny conditions and less wind. Highs move from the mid 50s Friday to near 60° Saturday to the low 60s Sunday.

A spike to the upper 60s to near 70° arrives Monday and Tuesday.