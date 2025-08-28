Justin's Forecast: Turning Mostly Cloudy Today, Hot Holiday Weekend

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Turning Mostly Cloudy Today, Hot Holiday Weekend
MORNING: Partly cloudy and in the upper 70s and low 80s at sunrise.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of a passing shower or sprinkle. Highs limited to the low 90s.

THIS EVENING: Slim chance of a sprinkle continues. Readings fall into the 80s.

Highs trend hotter for Labor Day weekend.

Friday heats up to 96° with sunshine. The weekend looks hotter, near 100° Saturday and 102° Sunday. Readings near 103° for Labor Day with a 10% rain chance and a partly cloudy sky.

Heating up in Las Vegas for Labor Day weekend

When it's not stormy or cloudy, the UV index is still "very high" from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (sunburn in 15 minutes). Sunscreen, a broad hat, and light-colored, lightweight clothing are smart if you're outside for any length of time between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

The forecast pollen levels are "medium" this week, with ragweed, chenopods, and grass listed as the predominant pollen types.

