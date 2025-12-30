Justin's Forecast: Turning Mostly Cloudy, Showers Expected Tomorrow

MORNING: Wake-up temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s as high clouds increase. Readings reach the 50s by 10 a.m.

AFTERNOON: Highs near 61° with a mostly cloudy sky will feel chilly. North winds only 5-10 mph.

EVENING: A drop from the 50s into the 40s by 9 p.m. with a mostly cloudy sky.

TONIGHT: Lows in the low-and-mid 40s with a mostly cloudy sky.

Rain chances increase on New Year's Eve, climbing from 20% at midday to 70% in the evening, and lingering at 60% around midnight as we ring in 2026. Readings in the upper 50s Wednesday afternoon will fall near 50° by midnight, then dip to the mid 40s for lows.

Rain amounts look light across New Year's Eve, near 0.10", but another round of passing showers Thursday could raise totals to 0.25" across Southern Nevada.

New Year's Day highs are limited to the mid 50s due to the cloudy, damp conditions.

Friday and the weekend remain partly-to-mostly cloudy with highs in the low 60s. The chance of light passing rain ranges from 10% Friday and Saturday to 20% Sunday, but impacts look negligible.

Nighttime lows will be chilly, in the 40s, during the next week.

Highs next week remain cool, in the upper 50s.