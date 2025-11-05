Justin's Forecast: Turning Breezy Today and Tonight

MORNING: Readings are in the 50s and 60s early this morning. Temperatures reach the 70s before 10 a.m. with a mostly sunny sky.

AFTERNOON: Highs reach the low 80s as southwest winds pick up to 15-25 mph and high clouds increase.

EVENING: Sunset is 4:40 p.m. and temperatures will fall through the 70s into the 60s by 9:00 p.m. as winds linger and add to the chill.

TONIGHT: Lows in the upper 50s with lingering 10-20 mph breezes will feel cold.

Highs dip slightly to the upper 70s Thursday and beyond. There are indications that Southern Nevada will drop to the upper 60s by next Friday (November 14th) with rain chances looking increasingly likely through mid-month.

Nighttime lows remain cool, in the mid-and-upper 50s around Las Vegas.

Even though it's fall, don't forget the sunscreen if you're out enjoying the weather; the UV index is "moderate" from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (sunburn in 45 minutes).

The forecast pollen levels are "low" over the next four days, with elm, chenopods, and sagebrush listed as the predominant pollen types.